WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 528,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

