WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.40. 81,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

