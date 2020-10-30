WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB stock traded down $18.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,387,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

