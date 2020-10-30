WBH Advisory Inc. Has $11.79 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 164.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 378,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. The company had a trading volume of 117,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,687. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

