WBH Advisory Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded down $27.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,725. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.14 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Raymond James began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.08.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

