WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. 132,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,996. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

