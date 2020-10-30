WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

