WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $215.39. 15,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

