WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

CVX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 349,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,052. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

