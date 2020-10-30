WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $159,842,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $79,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Danaher by 206.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after acquiring an additional 436,143 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.44. 69,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $240.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

