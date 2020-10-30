WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.24. 25,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $239.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.