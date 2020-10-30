WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

