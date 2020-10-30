WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.71. 3,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,832 shares of company stock worth $1,102,406 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

