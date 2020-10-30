Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Welltower has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

