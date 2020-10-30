Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,007,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WELL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.