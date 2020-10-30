Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

WDC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 149,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

