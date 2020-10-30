Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,399. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day moving average is $200.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

