Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

WMT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.37. 124,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420,514. The company has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

