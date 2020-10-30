Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,399. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

