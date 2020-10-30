Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.73. 493,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,339. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

