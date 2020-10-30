Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,570,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

