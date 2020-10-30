Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,776 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.76.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 305,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385,053. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

