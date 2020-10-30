Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406,864 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,422,234. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.