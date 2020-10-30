Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 101.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,579,000 after buying an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 87.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 257.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 668,404 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the second quarter worth about $48,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 66.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.77. 9,121,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 60,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $7,503,117.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 268,443 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVGO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

