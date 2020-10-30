Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.30. 112,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

