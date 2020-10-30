Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,400 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 215.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 772.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,158. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

