Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 585,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,343,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

