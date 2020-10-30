Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 291,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

