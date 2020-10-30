Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. MAXIMUS reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $467,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MAXIMUS by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 195,099 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $1,491,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in MAXIMUS by 30.4% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 248,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

