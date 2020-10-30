Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $2.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $15.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In related news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 128,579 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after buying an additional 100,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXST traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

