$0.02 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,483. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

