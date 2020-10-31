$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,516. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 131.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 456,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 258,628 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 116.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 249,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 182.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

