$0.49 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $50.16. 4,764,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,348. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

