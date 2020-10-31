11,973 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 680.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 111,790 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,341. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.