1,360 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.85. 905,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

