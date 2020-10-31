1,535 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $334,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.05. 4,375,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,345. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

