1,900 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

IWD stock remained flat at $$116.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,911,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

