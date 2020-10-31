1,900 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.70. 408,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,751. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.