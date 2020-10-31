199,525 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. NeoGenomics comprises 6.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,309,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -784.60 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,650 shares of company stock worth $17,052,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

