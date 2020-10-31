20,000 Shares in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MACK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,994. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Andersen bought 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,403.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.