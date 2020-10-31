2,329 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $189.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average is $181.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

