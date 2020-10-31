2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 72.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 128,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 2U by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in 2U by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,665,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 2U by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

