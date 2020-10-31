3,453 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. 3,503,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

