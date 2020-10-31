364 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $53.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,621.01. 4,330,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

