3,658 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded down $14.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,179. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $108,673.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

