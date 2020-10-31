4,801 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

SO traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. 4,145,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.