$51.35 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce sales of $51.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $46.70 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $183.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $190.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $243.55 million, with estimates ranging from $223.10 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 126.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SBOW. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBOW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 13,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.81.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

