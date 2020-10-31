52,350 Shares in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ooma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,682 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ooma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ooma by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ooma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

OOMA opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 million. Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

