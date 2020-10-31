591,496 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.87% of Aspen Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 224,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $214,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $236,000.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. 709,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

