$6.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report $6.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.62 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $24.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 851.4% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennar by 588.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $548,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

